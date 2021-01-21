Nancy Grasso, 90

Jan 21, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the January 21, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Nancy Grasso, 90, passed away peacefully at home on January 19, 2021.

Born in East Boston, she was the daughter of Alessio and Mary-Anne Parisse (Petrone). After graduating from East Boston High School in 1947, where she excelled in secretarial skills, she went to work at the Fruitman Insurance Company in Boston where she worked for several years.

One sunny, beautiful July day she went to Revere Beach with several girlfriends. There she met a young man named Pasquale who was with his brothers and recently discharged from the army. Months later, fate brought them together at a chance meeting in East Boston. They married on September 18, 1949 and eventually moved to Wakefield where they raised three daughters, Mary-Jo, Joyce and Joan.

Nancy was most happy entertaining her large Italian family. She lovingly organized many Easter egg hunts in her backyard, hosted many Christmas brunches with Santa for her three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, and backyard barbecues on the 4th of July. She served as a Girl Scout leader and taught Religious Education at St. Joseph’s Parish in Wakefield. She also volunteered her time at many fundraisers and bazaars for St. Joseph’s as well.

As her children became teenagers, she returned to work as an administrative assistant for Traveler’s Insurance Company. She enjoyed organizing employee health fairs while at Traveler’s. She also was a longtime Wakefield poll worker and a member of the Citizen’s Scholarship Fund.

After retirement, she enjoyed traveling with her husband. Her most memorable trips were to Italy, where she enjoyed exploring her Italian roots, France, Hawaii, Bermuda, Antigua and Aruba. One of their last trips was to Jerusalem with members of the St. Joseph parish community.

Nancy was always the first to get up and dance, always encouraging others to join in. She was an avid reader and she loved to take long walks around Lake Quannapowitt, often for hours.

Her love of the ocean brought her to buy a summer house on Cape Cod where she spent countless hours enjoying the beach with her children and grandchildren. She also looked forward to special times on Martha’s Vineyard every summer with her very special friend, Pauline Ferguson, and her family.

Nancy is survived by her devoted husband, Pasquale, “Chuck,” her loving children, Mary-Jo (Robert) of Centerville, Joyce of Wakefield, and Joan of Denver; her beloved grandchildren Robert Jr. of Manhattan, Christopher (Kara) of Albany, New York, and David (Jenna) of Simsbury, CT and great granddaughter, Kayleigh, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brother, Berardo Parisse (Clara) of Lexington. She is pre-deceased by her parents, Alessio and Mary-Anne as well as her sister, Gina, and Gina’s twin newborn sister.

The family would like to thank Dr. John Yee, Merrimack Valley Hospice, especially Peter Bane, Mercedes and Jenifer; Mystic Valley Elder Services caregiver, Roberta, and all others who have lovingly cared for Nancy during her illness.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Saturday at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave. Wakefield on Friday from 2-4 p.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.

COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect. Those comfortable enough to attend will be required to wear a mask and are kindly asked to pay their respects and exit the building to allow for all visitors to greet the family.