Nancy J. Cuoco, 59

Dec 27, 2019 by Keith Curtis

Published in the December 27, 2019 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Nancy J. Cuoco, 59, of Wakefield, died Monday, December 23, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Stoneham on March 25, 1960 she was the daughter of Janice M. (Deschamps) Solimine of Wakefield and the late William F. Solimine.

Nancy was a lifelong Wakefield resident and was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1978. She had worked for her family business of temporary staffing for a number of years.

In addition to her mother, Nancy is survived by two sons: Paul Cuoco of Lowell and Michael Cuoco of Everett; her two brothers, William F. Solimine, Jr. of Naples, Fla. and Paul Solimine of Lynnfield. In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her daughter, Felicia Solimine and her sister, Diane Solimine.

Her funeral will be held from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Saturday, December 28 at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 10 a.m. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home on Friday, December 27 from 4-7 p.m.