Patriots’ Thurman surprises Galvin students with virtual video

May 6, 2020 by jkeating624

WAKEFIELD — Students at the Galvin Middle School woke up to an uplifting surprise on Monday when the school’s virtual morning announcements included a video from New England Patriots player Nick Thurman.

Thurman gave a shout out to the Galvin Generals and went on to share a positive message to the students.

“I hope everyone is being safe and socially distanced during this time,” said Thurman. “What’s important right now is your education. Education can get you a long way in this world – especially for people striving to be pro athletes. Coaches will not recruit you unless you have good grades and are doing the right things on and off the field and court.”

Thurman is a defensive end for the Patriots. He is from Dallas, Texas and attended the University of Houston where he played football and studied retail consumer science. The 24-year-old spent last season on the practice squad for the Patriots.

“I just wanted to send you some encouraging words,” said Thurman. “Take this time out to spend with your family, take this time out to be better. I want to wish everybody a good day.”