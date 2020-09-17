New group to look at Public Works Facility

Sep 17, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the September 17, 2020 edition.

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — The Town Council this week appointed a new subcommittee that will advise and work with the Permanent Building Committee in addressing the condition of the Public Works Facility on North Avenue.

The 2019 Annual Town Meeting appropriated $100,000 for a Public Works Facility Feasibility Study.

Members appointed to the new Public Works Facility Feasibility Committee include Town Councilor Peter May, Public Works Director Joseph Conway, DPW Business Manager Anne Waitt, Town Engineer William Renault, DPW Facilities Manager Christopher Hunt and DPW Facilities Manager Christopher Pierce. The two citizen members appointed to the committee are Joseph Harrington and former DPW Director Richard Stinson.

Public Works use of the North Avenue location pre-dates 1937. The North Avenue facility supports the following DPW divisions: Highway, Forestry, Parks, Fleet, Water, Sewer and a small workshop. The North Avenue facility also supports at least nine other town departments for such things as vehicle maintenance, vehicle fueling, building improvements, etc. The facility has also served as a command center for operations during snow and other emergencies.

In 2016, then-DPW Director Richard Stinson identified numerous issues and deficiencies with the Public Works Facility. Stinson told the Finance Committee at the time that the size of the buildings and the size of the overall site are inadequate for DPW operations. Because the ground underneath the site is contaminated, he said, the options for upgrading the current site are limited. Tearing down and rebuilding the existing facilities would require expensive environmental remediation.

Other issues with the facility include the vehicle maintenance shop, which is responsible for the maintenance and repair of nearly all town vehicles, including police cruisers. The shop is considered inadequate in size and height to properly work on vehicles. Areas of the concrete floor near the lifts are cracked and sinking.

The former paint bay is no longer being used because of inadequate ventilation and environmental issues. As a result, vehicles with rust and corrosion are no longer repaired in-house. Sending them out for body work is expensive.

The vehicle storage garage is considered inadequate for the storage of vehicles and equipment. Vehicles must be parked several layers deep, meaning multiple vehicles often have to be moved to get one vehicle out, a particular hazard in an emergency situation. The floor drain system inside the building is reportedly collapsing. Other structural issues include cracking and crumbling exterior support columns.

Other problems and deficiencies identified at the North Avenue facility in 2016 include: serious roof leaks in both buildings; inadequate storage for parts, tools and equipment; building ventilation issues; insufficient parking for staff; structural issues with both buildings; an inadequate and outdated vehicle fueling system and inadequate site security resulting in dumping and theft.