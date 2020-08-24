Nicholas P. Giacalone, 86

WAKEFIELD — Nicholas P. Giacalone, 86, of Wakefield, died on Thursday August 20, 2020 at the Kaplan Hospice House in Danvers.

He was born on July 23, 1934 and was the son of the late Paul and Esther (Puglisi) Giacalone.

Nicholas was a graduate of Gloucester High School, Class of 1952. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He was the longtime owner and operator of Cape Ann Landscaping Inc. of Gloucester. Nicholas had been a Wakefield resident since 1980. He was an avid boater and gardener.

He was the beloved husband of Laura (Bruno) Giacalone. He was the loving father of Daniel Giacalone and wife Raelee of Dedham, and the late Paul David Giacalone and his wife Lindsey of Rochester, N.Y. Nicholas was the brother of the late Jack, Vito, Sarah, and Gasper Giacalone. He was the grandfather of Gregory, Lucie, Charlie, Leo, and Gus. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held prior to the mass on Tuesday at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.

Collation will be celebrated at a later, safer date.