No celebration? WCAT has 4th parade marathon
Published in the July 3, 2020 edition.
WAKEFIELD — WCAT is pleased to announce the airing of Independence Day Parades starting at midnight Friday, July 3 and concluding after midnight Saturday, July 4 on the WCAT channels (Verizon 40 or 42, Comcast 3 or 22 and RCN 3 or 13). For those without cable, the parades can also be watched on www.wcatwakefield.org.
Dan and Lois Benjamin narrate a video (shown throughout the 24 hour parade marathon) on the history, logistics, traditions and highlights of the parade. Dan answers many of these questions and more:
• Describe how much work goes into the parade.
• What kind of people does it take to put on this type of event?
• What does the parade mean to the people of Wakefield?
• Was there one group you wish you had in the parade that was not able to make it?
• How has the concept of the July 4th celebration changed in your time.
• Do you feel the age of the parade is drawing to a close?
• What would you like to see the parade become in future years?
• What year would you love to see again?
• Recount your most striking memory about the parade.
• Dan, what does the parade mean to you?
WCAT
Public
Channel:
Saturday, July 4
12 a.m. – 2006 Parade
2:30 a.m. – 2012 Parade
4:40 a.m. – 2013 Parade
5:30 a.m. – 2014 Parade
6:30 a.m. – 2016 Parade
9 a.m. – 2017 Parade
12noon – 2018 Parade
3 p.m. – 2019 Parade
Repeat:
5 p.m. – 2006 Parade
7:30 p.m. – 2012 Parade
9:45 p.m. – 2013 Parade
10:30 a.m. – 2014 Parade
11 p.m. – 2016 Parade
WCAT
Government
Channel
Saturday, July 4 – Parades from the 1990’s will be shown:
12:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – 1996 4th of July Parade
3 a.m., 2 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – 1997 4th of July Parade
6 a.m. and 5 p.m. – 1998 4th of July Parade
8:30 a.m. – 1999 4th of July Parade (partial)
7:30 p.m. – 1999 starts with a lot of aerial footage of Wakefield
9:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. – 2000 4th of July Parade
There will also be videos of the 2017 and 2019 West Side Social Club Pet Parade.
