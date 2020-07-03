No celebration? WCAT has 4th parade marathon

Jul 3, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the July 3, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — WCAT is pleased to announce the airing of Independence Day Parades starting at midnight Friday, July 3 and concluding after midnight Saturday, July 4 on the WCAT channels (Verizon 40 or 42, Comcast 3 or 22 and RCN 3 or 13). For those without cable, the parades can also be watched on www.wcatwakefield.org.

Dan and Lois Benjamin narrate a video (shown throughout the 24 hour parade marathon) on the history, logistics, traditions and highlights of the parade. Dan answers many of these questions and more:

• Describe how much work goes into the parade.

• What kind of people does it take to put on this type of event?

• What does the parade mean to the people of Wakefield?

• Was there one group you wish you had in the parade that was not able to make it?

• How has the concept of the July 4th celebration changed in your time.

• Do you feel the age of the parade is drawing to a close?

• What would you like to see the parade become in future years?

• What year would you love to see again?

• Recount your most striking memory about the parade.

• Dan, what does the parade mean to you?

WCAT

Public

Channel:

Saturday, July 4

12 a.m. – 2006 Parade

2:30 a.m. – 2012 Parade

4:40 a.m. – 2013 Parade

5:30 a.m. – 2014 Parade

6:30 a.m. – 2016 Parade

9 a.m. – 2017 Parade

12noon – 2018 Parade

3 p.m. – 2019 Parade

Repeat:

5 p.m. – 2006 Parade

7:30 p.m. – 2012 Parade

9:45 p.m. – 2013 Parade

10:30 a.m. – 2014 Parade

11 p.m. – 2016 Parade

WCAT

Government

Channel

Saturday, July 4 – Parades from the 1990’s will be shown:

12:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – 1996 4th of July Parade

3 a.m., 2 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – 1997 4th of July Parade

6 a.m. and 5 p.m. – 1998 4th of July Parade

8:30 a.m. – 1999 4th of July Parade (partial)

7:30 p.m. – 1999 starts with a lot of aerial footage of Wakefield

9:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. – 2000 4th of July Parade

There will also be videos of the 2017 and 2019 West Side Social Club Pet Parade.