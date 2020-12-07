Nominate someone for a local human rights award

Dec 7, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the December 7, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield Human Rights Commission invites you to submit nominations for The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King Service Awards. These awards recognize Wakefield youth, residents, town employees, businesses, and community groups who have made significant and tangible contributions in promoting the civil and human rights of all people.

The annual award will be presented at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King Day Celebration in Wakefield on January 18, 2021 to (1) Wakefield school aged youth K-12, (1) Wakefield adult resident or town employee and (1) Wakefield business, nonprofit, or community group selected by the Wakefield Human Rights Commission.

Criteria:

• The nominee has been personally involved in making tangible, visible, and meaningful contributions to the advancement of civil and human rights in Wakefield or anywhere in the world.

• The nominee must have been a Wakefield youth, resident, town employee, business, nonprofit, or community group for at least one year.

Nomination Process

Anyone can make a nomination. You can nominate yourself, another person or organization, regardless of whether you are affiliated with that organization or not. The deadline for submitting nominations is December 26th, 2020.

Nominations can be made at:

https://forms.gle/7ke9ZU2M4khMMRMd7 or by email at whrc@wakefield.ma.us

Help us celebrate the amazing work of our neighbors and community institutions as we Take Compassionate Action this MLK & CSK Day!