Norma M. Donovan, 86

Feb 17, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 17, 2020 edition.

DERRY, N.H. — Norma M. Donovan, 86, of Derry, N.H., formerly of Wakefield, died on Wednesday February 12, 2020 at the Aurora Senior Living Center in Derry, N.H.

She was born in Wakefield on May 25, 1933 and was the daughter of the late Soccorso and Mary (Santoro) Storti.

Norma was a graduate of Wakefield High School and was a lifelong Wakefield resident until 2005. She was a longtime member of St. Florence Church. She enjoyed playing the piano, bingo, and spending time with her family.

She was the beloved wife of the late James F. Donovan. She was the loving mother of Elena M. Sheldon and her husband Kenneth of Amherst, N.H.., Lisa C. Parisi and her husband John of Wakefield, Lynne E. England of Manchester, N.H., and the late Linda A. Donovan. Norma was the grandmother of Nick Parisi and his wife Lauren, Christine, and Dan Parisi, Caroline and James Sheldon, and Michael and his wife Jordan England, Lyndsey and Sean England. She was the sister of the late Gloria DeFrancesco. Norma is also survived by her longtime family friend Brian Maguire.

Norma’s funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be celebrated at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield prior to the mass from 10-11 a.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.