Army of volunteers from ‘In This Together 01864’ are ready to serve you

Apr 2, 2020 by jkeating624

NORTH READING — With the coronavirus posing particular concern for those age 60 and older or with underlying medical conditions, North Reading volunteers have joined to form “In This Together 01864.”

Volunteers, all residing in North Reading, will shop for and deliver groceries and prescriptions, provide rides to absolutely essential in-person appointments, and offer a friendly check-in by phone to connect with those experiencing isolation. Over 100 volunteers have signed up to be of service.

If you would like to request support for yourself or for a family member or friend in North Reading, please call one of the numbers listed below:

• Elder Services (978-664-5600)

• Food Pantry (978-276-0040)

• Veterans’ Affairs (978-357-5212)

• Town Hall Hotline (978-357-5300)

Requests may also be made through the following local churches. Please leave a voicemail, as necessary:

• Aldersgate Church (978-790-6492)

• International Family Church (978-276-6400)

• Messiah Lutheran Church (781-334-4111)

• St. Theresa’s Catholic Church (978-664-3412)

• Trinity Evangelical Church (978-664-2416)

• Union Congregational Church (978-664-3703)

Each department or church will share your confidential request with In This Together 01864, which will assign a volunteer within 24 hours of the request. All financial arrangements for grocery reimbursement, etc., will be between the recipient and the volunteer.

In This Together 01864 holds high the core values of helpfulness, flexibility and trust. Respect and discretion are also key tenets as volunteers reach out to those in need of support in North Reading.

It is important to note that the support provided will enable the town’s elders to avoid unnecessary trips to the grocery store or pharmacy and thus will be able to maintain the CDC’s and Department of Public Health’s recommended safe social distancing goals for the duration of this pandemic.