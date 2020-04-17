BREAKING NEWS: North Reading Board of Health requiring facial coverings in public

Apr 17, 2020 by jkeating624

Order to control the spread of COVID–19 effective at noon Saturday, April 18

Updated as of April 17, 2020 at 9:00 AM

NORTH READING – On Thursday, April 16, the Board of Health approved an order effective Saturday, April 18 at 12 noon requiring that facial coverings, such as a fabric mask, scarf or bandana, be worn over the nose and mouth as follows:

•By all members of the public entering any essential business as defined by Governor Baker’s COVID-19 Executive Orders, including, but not limited to: grocery stores, farm stand stores, pharmacies, home improvement stores, banks, ice cream manufacturers/dairies, government agencies, liquor/beer/wine stores, convenience stores, and the like.

•By all members of the public entering a restaurant or drive-thru for the purpose of picking up food for take-out or medication.

•By all employees of all essential businesses open to the public.

•By all food/goods delivery personnel when delivering the food/goods to the customer if there is a person-to-person exchange.

•By any resident or member of the general public, including workforce, entering or exiting a residential or commercial building complex of greater than one (1) unit while in common areas and communal spaces. Social distancing must be exercised in these spaces in accordance with CDC guidelines as well.

Bandanas, other coverings okay

The facial covering does not have to be a surgical mask or N-95 respirator, which the Board of Health states should be left for medical professionals and first responders.

Please go to the following link for information on making a cloth facial covering: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html

Order to properly dispose of all PPE’s

Additionally, all persons are required to properly dispose of all gloves, facial coverings and other personal protection equipment (PPE) or other potentially virus-contaminated items in appropriate disposal bins.

For the full text of the Board of Health order, please visit the town of North Reading’s website at: https://www.northreadingma.gov/sites/northreadingma/files/news/boh_order_requiring_facial_coverings_final.pdf

An update regarding the number of cases of COVID-19 in North Reading will be released later Friday, April 17.