Candidates needed for joint appointment to fill CPC vacancy

Dec 24, 2020 by jkeating624

NORTH READING — The Community Planning Commission (CPC) and the Select Board are accepting letters of interest from individuals to fill an unexpired term on the CPC.

It is anticipated that the boards will make a joint appointment in January. The term will run until May 4, 2021, at which time it will be filled by election. CPC meetings are currently being held virtually, typically on Tuesday evenings, and applicants may be invited for an interview during a public meeting.

The CPC is responsible for the physical and environmental planning of the town, and serves as, and exercises all powers and duties of, a planning board established under provisions of state law.

Additionally, the CPC is responsible for the development and annual updating of a comprehensive plan, which is used as the basis of its recommendations. The CPC reports annually to Town Meeting on the status of the comprehensive plan.

Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest, with resume, to the Town Administrator’s Office, 235 North Street, North Reading, MA 01864 or via email to townadministrator@northreadingma.gov.

Letters of interest will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.