Cardinal O’Malley celebrates St. Theresa’s 75th Anniversary Mass with 350 parishioners

Oct 1, 2020 by jkeating624

Published October 1, 2020

CARDINAL Sean O’Malley, Archbishop of Boston, leads a procession of the eucharist at the conclusion of the 75th Anniversary Mass of St. Theresa Church Sunday. (Maureen Doherty Photo)

By MAUREEN DOHERTY

NORTH READING — The 75th anniversary year of St. Theresa’s parish was highlighted last Sunday with an outdoor Mass celebrated by Cardinal Sean Patrick O’Malley, Archbishop of Boston.

With many of the church’s anniversary year activities interrupted, postponed or scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the more than 350 people in attendance at Sunday’s Mass were thankful that the church was able to adapt their celebration to comply with the social distancing requirements under the state and local health guidelines. Each family had its own “pew box” of chairs in what has become a familiar sight at all large gatherings this summer, including graduations and town meetings. Masks were worn and hand sanitizing stations were in abundance. A professionally rented sound system ensured that everyone could hear the Mass, which included three cantors.

Mass attendance was capped at 350 and there was a wait list. For those unable to attend, a livestream professional video was provided directly to the church’s website. The entire Mass can be viewed at www.sttheresanreading.org/special-events.html

PARISHIONERS of St. Theresa Church stand to pray during Sunday’s outdoor 75th Anniversary Mass celebrated by Cardinal Sean O’Malley. (Maureen Doherty Photo)

Cardinal O’Malley was joined by Bishop Mark O’Connell who serves as the pastor of St. Theresa Parish, along with Father Thomas Reilly, the church’s parochial vicar and Deacon Tam Tran.

Returning to his home parish for the celebration was Fr. Jonathan Gaspar, who grew up in North Reading and graduated from NRHS. He now serves as pastor of St. Mary of the Assumption parish in Brookline.

Also returning to his earlier roots was Fr. Paul Ring whose first assignment after being ordained was serving at St. Theresa’s Church from 1995 to 2000. He is now the pastor of both St. John the Evangelist Parish in East Bridgewater and St. Ann Parish in West Bridgewater.

CLERGY participating in the Procession of the Eucharist at the 75th Anniversary Mass at St. Theresa Church included (from left): Fr. Jonathan Gaspar, a graduate of NRHS and pastor of St. Mary of the Assumption, Brookline; Fr. Paul Ring, former Parochial Vicar of St. Theresa now pastor of St. John the Evangelist, E. Bridgewater and St. Ann’s, W. Bridgewater; Fr. Tom Reilly, current Parochial Vicar; and Bishop Mark O’Connell, current Pastor of St. Theresa’s. (Maureen Doherty Photo)

The cantors were Donna Hennessey, Veronica Faller and Rebecca Mooney, accompanied by Sue Forbes on piano. Joanna Krainski read the first reading, Jack McTeague read the second reading, Deacon Tran read the

Gospel. Cardinal O’Malley offered the homily. Mike Gonthier and Kathi Lee read the Prayers of the Faithful. Altar servers were Madison Crowley, Abby Lilly and Alexina Sepke.

Following the Mass, all were invited to participate in a Procession of the Eucharist. With Cardinal O’Malley carrying the consecrated host within a monstrance, the procession of the faithful, which included parishioners in wheelchairs and one on crutches, proceeded around the perimeter of the entire church grounds as a reminder of their spiritual journey while Rich Zbikowski led the participants in reciting the rosary. The procession concluded with the cardinal offering a blessing of religious medals.

BISHOP MARK O’CONNELL, pastor of St. Theresa Church, distributes communion to one of the 350 parishioners in attendance at Sunday’s 75th Anniversary Mass. It was held in the church parking to maintain social distancing in the COVID era. (Maureen Doherty Photo)

The original St. Theresa parish was established in 1945 by Cardinal Richard Cushing, then Archbishop, who appointed Rev. John J. Hogan as the first pastor. The small chapel on Main Street, built in the late 1920s as a mission of St. Agnes Parish in Reading, was outgrown in the post-WWII years as the town grew during the Baby Boom years. Ground was broken on the site of the present church on Winter Street in May of 1959 and the first Mass was celebrated on April 12, 1960.