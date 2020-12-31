Charles E. Jones Award nominations for exemplary educators due Jan. 15

Published December 31, 2020

CHARLES E. JONES

NORTH READING — Charles E. Jones was an exemplary educator and administrator in the North Reading Public Schools for 38 years. His dedication to excellence in all aspects of his work, particularly his work with students, set a benchmark few professionals ever achieve.

Mr. Jones believed in a world of learning beyond the walls of the classroom, a world of national parks, monuments, historic cities and towns, a world of campgrounds and community building that left its occupants with gifts to enrich them over a lifetime.

It is in his memory that the Charles E. Jones Excellence in Education Award has been created. It acknowledges an educator who demonstrates dedication to students both within and beyond the classroom, exemplifying the legacy of the late Mr. Jones.

Nomination guidelines

In light of Mr. Jones’ legacy, nominations may be made by a colleague, student, parent or community member. Please include your name and the nominee’s name in a letter of recommendation explaining why the nominee is most deserving of this award.

Nominations may also include a video highlighting the strengths of the nominee:

THE CORRIDOR connecting the renovated North Reading Middle School to Main Street in the new North Reading High School is named “Charles E. Jones Way” in honor of the beloved teacher, vice principal and principal of the original Junior High/Middle School (1964-2002). A bronze plaque detailing the many ways he influenced generations of the town’s students concludes: “Mr. Jones taught a lot of young people that they could do anything, and then he showed them the way.” (Maureen Doherty Photo)

• Please limit the video to one to two minutes

• Position the camera in landscape mode (if it’s a mobile device)

• Upload nomination letters and videos to this Google folder: https://bit.ly/3rBz4Zq

• You may also send letters and videos to: cejeducatorexcellenceaward@gmail.com

• Nominations must be received by 3:01 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021

• A committee will review all nominations received

• Individuals who have been nominated previously will also be considered this year

The announcement of the recipient of the 2021 Charles E. Jones Excellence in Education Award will be made on Feb. 12, 2021 .

The recipient will receive a plaque and a monetary award to be used for enhancing teaching and learning experiences as described in the letter of recommendation submitted in support of the nominee.