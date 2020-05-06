COVID-19 positive cases in town increases to 152

May 6, 2020 by jkeating624

A total of 63 have recovered to date

Published May 7, 2020

NORTH READING — As of Tuesday, May 5, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH) has notified the town that a total of 152 residents have had confirmed cases of COVID-19. This figure includes 93 residents and 56 patients at or associated with the Royal Meadow View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Of these 152 cases, 63 people have recovered, and the North Reading Health Department continues to monitor 76 people. Additionally, 12 residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 11 at or associated with Royal Meadow View, plus one person suspected of having COVID-19, have died.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased,” stated Town Administrator Michael Gilleberto.

This latest figure is an increase of 13 total cases and four additional deaths from data reported by MDPH on Friday, May 1.