Four All-Stars named for CAL champion girls’ soccer team

Dec 24, 2020 by jkeating624

JULIA THORSTAD

NORTH READING — It was a season to remember for the North Reading High girls’ soccer team. The Hornets finished their 10-game season with a 6-1-3 record, finishing with a Cape Ann League championship for the first time since 2005.

“Despite the modifications and shortened season, this group of players was truly special,” said head coach Sean Killeen who was named Coach of the Year in the Kinney Division. “We dropped our first game 1-0 and although we dropped a couple of points along the way, were truly playing some of our best soccer at the end of the season. It would have been fun to see what they could have accomplished in the tournament, but we are grateful for the season we shared – and proud of the CAL title.”

KATELYN GORGENYI

The Hornets had four CAL All-Stars selected by the league’s coaches.

Julia Thorstad, a senior captain and goalkeeper, was named a 1st Team CAL All-Star and a 1st Team EMass All-Star. A three-year varsity player in her second season as the starting keeper, Thorstad recorded six shutouts during North Reading’s 10 games this year to go along with a 0.4 goals against average.

MADDIE DINAPOLI

Katelyn Gorgenyi, a senior captain and centerback, earned a spot on the 2nd Team CAL All-Stars. A three-year varsity player, Gorgenyi, with her size, speed and strength, helped anchor a strong defensive unit alongside Annie MacLellan, Kaitlyn Copelas and Samantha Magner. Gorgenyi recently signed to the UMass Amherst track and field team.

Maddie DiNapoli, a junior striker, was named a 1st Team CAL All-Star and 2nd Team EMass All-Star. DiNapoli, a three-year varsity player, used her speed and determination to lead the Hornets in points this season.

JENNA DINAPOLI

Jenna DiNapoli, a sophomore striker, was selected to the 2nd Team CAL All-Stars. The two-year varsity player proved to be clutch in making the most of her goal scoring opportunities, scoring game-winning goals against Lynnfield, Georgetown and Pentucket.

“This team had a lot of talent in all of the right places and the success of the team stemmed from the contributions of many,” said Killeen.

The Hornets recently handed out their team awards. Thorstad was named MVP; Jenna DiNapoli earned the Coaches Award; senior Clare Scammon got the Unsung Heroine Award.

“Clare was a first-year varsity player that was such an important player for the team this season,” said Killeen. “Obviously we are graduating a lot of talent with solid varsity experience, but Clare’s presence and role will be very challenging to replace.”