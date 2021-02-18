Girls’ hoop finishes up regular season at 5-5

Feb 18, 2021 by jkeating624

Published February 18, 2021

By DAN NUNN

NORTH READING — The NRHS girls’ basketball team closed the regular season with a 5-5 record, finishing in fourth place in the CAL Kinney Division and traveled to first place, undefeated (10-0) Newburyport on Wednesday after press time in the first round of the CAL tournament.

Manchester-Essex snapped the Hornets’ two game winning streak with a 42-34 victory On Feb. 8. Sophomore Faith Newton was North Reading’s high scorer with nine points, junior Riley Cullen had eight points and freshman Bella Cannalonga added seven points, two assists and three steals.

NRHS led 8-6 early in the first quarter but were outscored 17-6 the rest of the first half and trailed 23-15 at the break. The two teams played even the rest of the way as the Hornets could not sustain any momentum to erase the deficit.

The first place and undefeated Newburyport Clippers upended the host Hornets 45-34 on Feb. 10. Faith Newton led the way with 13 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots. Sophomore Brianne Slattery (nine points, four rebounds) and senior captain Sarah Gerber (five points, 15 rebounds) provided key contributions.

North Reading held a 14-9 advantage after one quarter. But for the second consecutive contest, the game got away from the Hornets in the second quarter as Newburyport used a 16-6 quarter to take a 25-20 halftime lead. NRHS kept the game within reach the rest of the way but the Clippers never relinquished the lead.

On Sunday, Feb. 14, the Hornets celebrated Senior Day and hosted perennial powerhouse Pentucket. The game was competitive for the first half but Pentucket was too powerful and walked away with a 47-23 win.

Sarah Gerber turned in a very solid all around performance with six points, six rebounds and four steals. Faith Newton also had a solid performance with 11 points and eight rebounds.

The pregame festivities recognized the five seniors for Pentucket along with Gerber.

The first quarter was a back-and-forth battle with Pentucket holding a 14-12 advantage. The Hornets’ offense sputtered and Pentucket opened up their lead to 27-17 at the half. The second half was all Pentucket as the Hornets struggled to score against the smothering Pentucket defense.

The winner of Newburyport vs. North Reading will play on Friday against the winner of Pentucket vs. Lynnfield for first place in the Kinney Division.