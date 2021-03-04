Girls’ hoop topped by Clippers in semifinals; Gerber, Newton selected to CAL All-Star team

Mar 4, 2021 by jkeating624

By DAN NUNN

SENIOR captain Sarah Gerber earned CAL First Team All-Star recognition

NEWBURYPORT — After completing the regular season CAL schedule, the 4th-seeded NRHS girls’ basketball team traveled to No. 1 seed Newburyport to compete in the CAL vs. Cancer Kinney Division Semifinals on Feb. 17. Unfortunately, NRHS ran into a Clippers team that was firing on all cylinders and were beaten 60-29.

“Newburyport’s size and athleticism was just too much to overcome,” said head coach Bob Romeo. “Our girls played very hard and never let up but simply went up against a bigger, more skilled and more experienced team.”

Senior captain Sarah Gerber finished her outstanding basketball career with a 14-rebound and three-steal game. Sophomore Brianne Slattery also had a solid 12-point, one-assist and one-steal effort, and sophomore Halee Torra added four points, six rebounds and two blocks.

SOPHOMORE Faith Newton was selected to the CAL All-Star Second Team.

Completing this COVID basketball season was a great accomplishment by the Hornets. Everyone played a significant role in getting through the season, from the players, coaches, administration and all of the associated families.

“Last year we made NRHS history with a North Sectional Championship and a trip the TD Garden, while this year we also made history as the first NRHS girls’ basketball team to complete a season during a pandemic,” said Romeo.

North Reading had two players achieve CAL recognition. Senior captain Sarah Gerber was selected as a CAL First Team All-Star and sophomore Faith Newton was selected to the Second Team.