Hornets preparing for a new type of field hockey

Sep 10, 2020 by jkeating624

Published September 10, 2020

EMMA BORLAND will need to make some more miraculous saves like this one against Masco last year as the new field hockey modifications will mean more fast breaks according to Hornet head coach Andrea Slaven. Goalies are required to be on the field in the new 7 v. 7 format. Masco, which was set to start their first year in the Northeastern Conference, won’t get to play this fall as the NEC postponed all fall sports to the Fall 2 season (Feb. 22-April 25). (John Friberg File Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

NORTH READING — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) has implemented some new field hockey rules for this season.

Players on the field will be reduced from 11 to seven per team, one of which must be a goalie.

All players must wear masks and bench players must be spread out at least six feet apart on the sidelines.

There will be no penalty corners; instead fouls in the circle would be 25-yard hits. All players must be five yards away from opponents on free hits. There will be no bully offs, instead it will be alternating possession.

There will be four 12:30 quarters instead of two 25-minute halves.

There will not be any pregame stick inspection by the officials as the coaches will be responsible for making sure all of their players’ equipment is legal. Officials also cannot use traditional whistles. Electronic whistles and air horns are allowed.

For North Reading’s fourth-year head coach, Andrea Slaven, there is going to be some challenges. Last fall, the Hornets lost to Gloucester, 3-0, in the first round of the Division 2 North state tournament to end the year at 9-8-2.

“The game is completely going to change,” said Slaven, who points out there are going to be several fast-break opportunities. “There is going to be a lot more open space with six-on-six and it will result in a lot more high-scoring games.”

The Hornet players competed in a summer league at Georgetown High and the seniors have conducted player practices to get prepared as the first official practice date isn’t until Sept. 18.

The season will run until Nov. 20 and there will be no state tournament.

Heading into this week, the Cape Ann League has not decided on a schedule yet although there will be no non-league games.

Slaven hopes that the league will have a tournament at the end of the season.

“We are going to have to play in some cold weather at the end of the year,” she acknowledged, as the season would normally start in early September and playoffs would begin in early November.

The coach is also happy that her team will likely get to play this fall as the Northeastern Conference voted to postpone all fall sports until the built-in third season from Feb. 22 to April 25.

“I feel bad for the Masconomet coach whom I am friends with,” commented Slaven. Masconomet left the CAL at the end of last year to join the NEC this fall.