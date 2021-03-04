Taylor, Cannalonga named boys’ hoop All-Stars

Mar 4, 2021 by jkeating624

Published March 4, 2021

NORTH READING — The Cape Ann League boys’ basketball coaches voted two NRHS players as 2021 All-Stars.

CODY CANNALONGA, the team’s leading scorer (17 ppg) was named to the CAL All-League team as a junior. (Courtesy Photo)

Junior captain Cody Cannalonga was selected to the CAL All-League team. He was the Hornets’ leading scorer at 17 points per game, including a career high of 36 against Lynnfield on Jan. 11.

WILL TAYLOR, a senior captain, is a CAL All-Star and the first player to complete four varsity seasons with the Hornets in the last 20 years.

Senior captain Will Taylor concluded his fantastic four-year varsity career for North Reading by being selected to the All-Star team. He averaged over 11 points per game and would also draw the assignment of covering the opponent’s best player. Taylor is the only student athlete to play varsity for all four years in the last 20 years of NRHS basketball.