Isolation Sing-a-Long brings neighbors together . . . at a safe distance

Apr 2, 2020 by jkeating624

Published April 2, 2020

By MICHAEL GEOFFRION SCANNELL

NORTH READING —If you were outside last Sunday night at exactly 6 p.m. and thought you heard people singing “Sweet Caroline,” it was not your imagination.

It was all the brainchild a Martin’s Pond resident Joyce Davis. First, an old friend told Davis that every night at 8 o’clock people in her Medway neighborhood would come outside and sing “God Bless America.” Then Davis saw footage on the internet of self-isolating people singing from their balconies in Italy.

As it happens composer Neil Diamond had recently rewritten some lyrics to make an anti-virus version of local favorite “Sweet Caroline,” sung by Red Sox fans at Fenway Park in between the eighth inning for years.

It seemed appropriate, so Davis began to organize an event she hopes will take place on Sundays. “Knowing that we have such an amazing neighborhood, with such great spirit, I thought it might be a good idea,” she said.

She printed up flyers encouraging her neighbors to come outside of their homes to sing at 6 sharp on Sunday nights. The flyer encouraged participants who play instruments to also feel free to bring them along too, asking them to play in the key of A.

This is a “rain or shine” event, with lyrics printed on the back of the flyer. “Please join your Martin’s Pond neighbors on Sundays at ‘Sing Sweet Caroline Together’ March 29, April 5, April 12 and April 19.”

Davis said she was inspired to do this because she got sick and tired of feeling anxious and couldn’t stand another second of despair around this coronavirus. “I started to think about what our strengths are as a community and as town. We are such an amazing community – North Reading in general and Martin’s Pond in particular.”

She mentioned the idea to some of her neighbors and said they were immediately on board because they are “an enthusiastic bunch.”

Davis decided to make it townwide and put it on Facebook last Wednesday night. By the following morning there was an enormous response from people in town. “It was clear everyone is looking for just a little something good. And people were bored too! It feels like there’s so much darkness right now,” she said.

Davis believes singing brings people together and provides light. “I contacted Rachel Meredith Fisher, the pastor at the Aldersgate Church, and she jumped on board right away and was helpful in spreading the word.”

Volunteers passed out 120 flyers around Martin’s Pond. Even Davis’s 5-year-old neighbors, Guy Gravel and Brynn Parent, helped out. According to Davis, this was a reminder that no matter what age you are you can be part of something bigger than yourself, even in times that are hard.

Davis puts it this way, “This virus is so scary and we will get through it as a community and as a country, but it seems really imperative that we figure out ways to have something positive and joyful to hang onto and focus on in the meantime.”

She believes the important thing is that this is really a community event. “I started the ball rolling but it was a ball that only needed a slight push to get going. If it weren’t for other people’s enthusiasm it wouldn’t be happening! It’s been nice to go on walks and see people and have them be talking about it in an excited way.”

After the event, many participants shared photos of the front porch sing along on social media.

For those interested in sharing this experience with their families, here are the revised lyrics of the famous tune:

“Where it began, I can’t begin to knowin’But then I know it’s growin’ strong.

Was in the spring, and spring became the summer,Who’d have believed you’d come along.

Hands, washing hands, reachin’ out,

Not touching me, I won’t touch you!

Sweet Caroline, Good times never seemed so good

(Shout: “So good! So good! So good!”)

I’ve been inclined to believe they never would

But now I…

…Look at the night, and it don’t seem so lonely

We fill it up with only two. And when I hurt, hurtin’ runs off my shoulders,How can I hurt when holdin’ you?

Warm, touchin’ warm, reachin’ out,

not touchin’ me, I won’t touch you!

Sweet Caroline, Good times never seemed so good

(Shout: “So good! So good! So good!”).