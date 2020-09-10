Microenterprise grant applications due Sept. 25

Sep 10, 2020 by jkeating624

NORTH READING — Applications are now being accepted for microenterprise grants which are part of the $19.6 million award by the federally-funded Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program through the CARES Act of 2020.

The $4,950,000 grant from the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) was awarded to assist small businesses in 23 cities and towns across the Metropolitan Boston region, including North Reading.

Town’s share is $210,375

This funding will address emergency needs in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Specifically, the grant award for these 23 communities will be utilized for individual grants of up to $10,000 specifically for microenterprise businesses.

A “microenterprise” is defined as a commercial enterprise with five or fewer employees, one or more of whom owns the enterprise. It must be a for-profit entity. The town of North Reading will be receiving $210,375 to support small businesses in the community.

Businesses in town which meet this criteria are urged to apply for the grant by the deadline on Friday, September 25. Applications must be submitted online and are available by visiting https://massgcc.submittable.com/submit.

For questions, please contact Town Planner Danielle McKnight at 978-357-5206 or dmcknight@northreadingma.gov.

The Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation (MGCC) will help administer and oversee the grant program. In addition to North Reading, the communities benefitting from this $4.95M grant award are Ashland, Beverly, Burlington, Canton, Concord, Dedham, Essex, Lexington, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Marlborough, Melrose, Milton, Natick, Norwood, Randolph, Reading, Sharon, Southborough, Stoneham, Watertown, Winchester and Woburn.