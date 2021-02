Park Street Closure Wednesday

Feb 9, 2021 by jkeating624

Posted on: Tuesday, February 9, 2021

NORTH READING — Emergency repairs to the Park Street bridge will require the North Reading DPW to close Park Street, from Rte. 62 (Winter Street) to Main Street (Rte. 28), on Wednesday, February 10, beginning at 6 a.m. All through traffic will be directed to seek alternate routes. It is estimated that the work will be completed by 6 p.m., at which time the road will be re-opened.