Corporate sponsor to help fund two new scoreboards

Published December 24, 2019

By JILLIAN STRING

NORTH READING — The School Committee expressed support for a $10,000 corporate sponsorship from The Savings Bank at its December 9 meeting.

“Michael Connelly and I have been in conversations with representatives from The Savings Bank,” Superintendent Jon Bernard said. “We revisited their potential willingness to sponsor a scoreboard” at the softball field

According to Bernard, the district sought corporate sponsorship upon the completion of the field complex without success.

The current donation from The Savings Bank will be used to construct a scoreboard at the softball field, and will also replace the existing scoreboard at the baseball field.

“We think by splitting their donation, advertising or sponsoring both scoreboards creates a sense of equity we think is important to have,” Bernard said.

Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Operations Michael Connelly presented a rendering of the proposed scoreboards to the committee members for their review. The scoreboards, which will stand nearly 17 feet high, will measure approximately 14 feet by 6 feet, with a 14-foot by 2-foot 9 inch corporate sponsorship banner just below reserved for The Savings Bank.

Connelly noted that the donation from The Savings Bank will be combined with both school building funds and Diamond Club funds to support the completion of the project. The Diamond Club is a private fundraiser group for the town’s baseball programs.

School Committee member Chris Pappavaselio inquired as to whether or not the district had a history of partnering with corporate sponsors.

“Not to this extent,” Bernard replied. “This is a bit unique, both in its scope and in its financial contribution.”

In a letter to Raichelle Kallery, Executive Vice President and Senior Retail Banking Officer for The Savings Bank, Connelly noted that upon receipt of funding, the scoreboards will be ordered in December with the goal of having them installed by March 2020 in time for the start of the spring sports season.