Parent group shines a light on autism throughout April

Apr 16, 2020 by jkeating624

Published April 16, 2020

NORTH READING — North Reading colors may be green and gold, but one parent group is sprinkling in a little bit of blue this April.

In recognition of World Autism Month, the North Reading Special Education Parents Advisory Council (SEPAC) has illuminated the Town Common gazebo with blue lights in an effort to create awareness and acceptance of autism, and promote inclusivity within the community and beyond.

U.S. health officials estimate that 1 in 59 children live with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), a condition that results in significant social, communication and behavioral challenges.

There is often nothing about the appearance of people with ASD that sets them apart from others, but people with ASD may communicate, interact, behave, and learn in ways that are different from most other people.

That is why SEPAC member Jill Gadsby said the group sees the blue lights as an opportunity to educate people about all differences, in the hopes of sparking conversations about acceptance.

“For me, Light it Up Blue is a reminder of the age-old adage ‘Never judge a book by its cover,’” Gadsby said. “Just because a person doesn’t talk, walk, act or look like the majority of people you interact with doesn’t mean they have less to offer. A person may be non-verbal or can’t look you in the eye, or wears headphones or sunglasses to block out excessive stimuli, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t intelligent, caring, funny people with a lot to give.”

As the community continues to grapple with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gadsby said there is no better time to talk to children about differences.

“There seems to be an emerging theme of ‘We are all in this together’ as we try to navigate these unprecedented times,” she said. “I can’t think of a better way to spread togetherness than through acceptance. As many of us attempt to home school our children, why not use this as an opportunity to teach them about differences, kindness, and what it means to be a good friend?”

SEPAC is asking residents to support the Light it Up Blue initiative by adding blue lights to their storefronts or homes. Porch lights similar to those used to illuminate the gazebo can be purchased at most hardware stores or online for a nominal price.

The group would like to thank Town Administrator Michael Gilleberto, Select Board Vice Chairman Stephen O’Leary, Building Superintendent Marc Hamel, Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Michael Connelly and Flint Memorial Library Youth Services Librarian Danielle Masterson for their support of the project, as well as Dascoli’s Pizza, The Hornet’s Nest and several private donors for their financial contributions.