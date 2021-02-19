Congratulations to the Hornet winter sports teams who competed in the CAL playoffs!

Feb 19, 2021 by jkeating624

Posted on: Friday, February 19, 2021

Congratulations to the three NRHS winter sports teams who are competing in the Cape Ann League playoffs this week. The boys’ hockey team beat Pentucket in the first round to play Triton on Wednesday. The girls’ basketball team went 5-5 and played Newburyport in the first round. The boys’ basketball team went 5-5 and played Lynnfield in the first round. Special congratulations to seniors Brayden Scribner, Will Taylor, Michael Vittozzi, Robbie Tammaro, Braeden Beal, Sarah Gerber, Nick Pasquale, Sal Schille, Michael Dee, Joseph Robishaw, Francis Brachanow, Derek Danis, Jonathan Patch, Dylan Kelleher, Timothy Buckley, Sean Brown, Kyle Moore, Ryan Fabrizio, and Griffin Potter (manager) for their inspiring dedication during their senior seasons.