Alan D. Wolpin, 80

Apr 9, 2020 by jkeating624

Active in many community organizations

Published April 9, 2020

NORTH READING — Alan D. Wolpin, 80, of North Reading and Naples, Florida, entered into eternal rest on April 4, 2020.

He was the devoted husband of Irene “Renie” (Share) Wolpin. Alan was the beloved father of Michelle Adams (Peter), Ginny Wolpin, and the late Steven Wolpin and the stepfather of Lisa Caggiano (Luigi) and Stacy Lobdell (Kevin). He was the adored grandfather of Nicole, Brianna and Joshua; the great-grandfather of Liam and Everly; the dear brother of Janie Friedman and the dear uncle of many nieces and nephews.

During his lifetime, Alan was active in many community organizations, always wanting to give back.

Due to social distancing, services and memorial week will be private.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent in Alan’s name to the Dana-Farber Multiple Myeloma Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th floor, Brookline, MA 02445, www.dana-farber.org. To offer online condolences please visit: www.goldmanfc.com. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.