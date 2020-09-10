Barbara A. Moore, 81

READING — Barbara A. (Opacki) Moore, 81, of Reading and formerly of Melrose and North Reading, died at her home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Henry Moore.

Born in Boston on April 30, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Domenic and Sophie (Kosmaciewski) Opacki.

Barbara was raised and attended school in Saugus. She was a waitress for many years. She worked for Vallee’s and the Kernwood Restaurants. She also worked for many years at Kappy’s Liquor and for Russo’s Candie store in Saugus until her 70s. Barbara worked with her brothers and her dad at his business, Middlesex Cleaning Company, in Cambridge for many years.

She was very loving and caring. She was adored by her four children, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Barbara enjoyed her granddogs, Poochie and Pete Peterson (LOL).

Family members include her daughters, Debbie Moore and Richard Field of Andover, Laurie and Steve Correale of North Reading, and Susan and Ronald DeLuca, formerly of Medford; her son, Buddy Moore of Florida; her brothers, Richard and Barbara Opacki of Daytona Shores, Fla., Steven and Mary Opacki of Ipswich, and the late Paul Opacki of Cambridge; her loving sister, adored by Barbara and her daughter Dorothy and John McDonnell of Pembroke, N.H.; seven grandchildren, Steven Correale Jr., Daniel Demetri, James Correale, Jennifer Demetri, Kimberly Field, Lindsay Waitt, Michelle and Rob DeLuca; her great-grandchildren, Aubrey Devartain, Charles Waitt Jr., Aria Sciarappa, twin boys Cameron and Cole Demetri; and expecting in November, Baby Hailey Waitt.

Funeral services were privately held at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow Street, North Reading. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the charity of one’s choice.