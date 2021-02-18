Claire A. Jones, 89

Nurse who enjoyed cooking, camping, gardening

Published February 18, 2021

NORTH READING — Claire A. (Sandborn) Jones, 89, of North Reading and formerly of Middleton, died at her home on Sunday, February 14, 2021. She was the beloved wife of the late Leon R. Jones.

Claire was born in Salem, Massachusetts on December 14, 1931. She was the daughter of the late Richard and Edith (Hanson) Sandborn. Claire was a graduate of the licensed practical nursing program at Northeast Metro Tech. She worked at the Winchester Rehabilitation and Nursing Center as a charge nurse for 20 years. They called her Kandy.

Claire was always known for caring and cooking for others. She enjoyed crafts, camping, baking, cooking and gardening. She had been a resident of North Reading for over 70 years and she attended the Aldersgate United Methodist Church.

Family members include her loving daughter, Denise Peters of North Reading; her sons, Douglas Jones of Kezar Falls, Maine and the late Donald Jones; her brother, Thomas Sandborn, and three late brothers; her sister, Virginia Hull, and four late sisters. Seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren also survive her.

Funeral services will be private and are under the direction of the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow Street, North Reading. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to Lahey Health at Home Hospice. To leave an online message of condolence visit www.croswellfuneralhome.com.