GLOUCESTER — Darlene Ruth Welch, 62, of Gloucester, formerly North Reading, passed away unexpectedly at the Lahey Clinic, Burlington on Monday, July 20, 2020.

Born in Winchester and growing up in North Reading, Darlene was a graduate of North Reading High School, Class of 1977. She was a caring person with a big heart who truly loved family and friends, and spent as much time as she possibly could with her precious granddaughter Malyiah. She would do anything possible to help someone out in a time of need.

Darlene was a witty, funny person who enjoyed a good laugh and having fun. She was an avid gardener and always had the talent and artistic ability to make beautiful flower arrangements and could tackle any household project, making something out of nothing. She enjoyed cooking and was adamant about not following recipes; she would just make it up as she went along and her meals and desserts were always delicious. Holidays, birthdays and all special occasions to be around family and friends were especially important to her.

She was a waitress for many years at different restaurants and all her customers loved her and would request her tables because she was good at what she did. Darlene was a true people person and had the special ability to connect with and read people very well.

Her family is heartbroken and she is already missed dearly. Darlene leaves her parents, L. Donald and Ruth Welch of North Reading; her daughters, Alycia Welch-Kuykendall and Amber Eaton of Gloucester; her granddaughter, Malyiah Welch-Menicocci of Gloucester; her brother, Bradford Welch and his wife Cheryl of Stoneham; her sister, Sheila Welch-Miller and her husband Donald of Townsend; her nieces, Nicole Welch and Arielle Williams; her nephews, Stephen Welch, Shane Miller, Bradford Welch and Andrew Welch; and her many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Darlene was predeceased by her brother, Stephen D. Welch.

Darlene’s family will receive visitors practicing social distancing at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow Street, North Reading, on Sunday, July 26 from 1 – 4 p.m. All current COVID-19 protocols and restrictions are in place and funeral home capacity will be limited to a maximum of 50 people at one time. A funeral service will be held for Darlene at the Trinity Evangelical Church, 105 Haverhill Street, North Reading on Monday, July 27 at 11 a.m.

Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org), P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit: www.croswellfuneralhome.com.