Dr. John K. Erban III, 65

Published September 10, 2020

WAKEFIELD — Dr. John “Jack” K. Erban III, 65, of Wakefield, died on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his home.

Born in Boston on August 26, 1955, he was the son of the late John K. Jr., and Najla (Maloof) Erban.

Dr. Erban was a graduate of Brooks School, Class of 1973, Harvard University, Class of 1977, and Tufts University School of Medicine, Class of 1981. He completed residency and chief residency at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, spending two formative years in between in the National Health Service Corps in rural Florida. After a fellowship at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, Jack joined the faculty. He served in many roles with Tufts during a much esteemed career, including Chief of the Division of Hematology/Oncology, Co-Director of the Breast Cancer program and Professor of Medicine. A devoted clinician, researcher and teacher, Jack worked tirelessly to treat and prevent cancer until his own fight with glioblastoma began in August of 2019.

Dr. Erban is survived by his wife, Lisa (Benoit) Erban, his daughter, Laura Erban (Adam Titrington) of East Greenwich, R.I. and his two sons, John K. Erban, IV (John Varitimidis) of New York, N.Y. and Stephen Erban of Wakefield. He leaves his brother, Dr. Stephen Erban (Dr. Catherine Phillips) of Shrewsbury, his two sisters, Barbara Weinstein (Lewis) of Southborough, Nancy Carpenter (Kenneth) of North Reading and their families; his two grandchildren, Henry and Eloise Erban Titrington, and his mother-in-law, June Benoit of Danvers. Jack was an integral member of a large and loving extended family, community of colleagues, patients and their families. He will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Dr. Jack Erban to either the Silent Spring Institute or the Cam Neely Foundation for Cancer Care, on whose boards he proudly served. To donate to Silent Spring online, please visit https://silentspring.org/support-our-work. Checks may be mailed to 320 Nevada Street, Suite 302 Newton MA 02460. To give to the Neely Foundation, please visit https://camneelyfoundation.org/ways-to-give-2 or mail a check to 30 Winter Street, 2nd Floor Boston, MA 02108.

Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home in Wakefield.