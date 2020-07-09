Etta Gibbs, 86

Had endless energy and a big heart

Published July 9, 2020

NORTH READING — Etta (Humphrey) Gibbs, 86, of North Reading and formerly of Wakefield, died peacefully at her home on Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late William Towle Gibbs.

Born in Silver Ridge Plantation, Maine on August 16, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Vinal F. and Edna V. (Armstrong) Humphrey. Etta was a graduate of Gorham High School in Gorham, Maine. She began her degree at Northeastern Business School in Portland, Maine, and completed at the University of Maine receiving her bachelor’s degree, followed by a Master’s in Business Administration from Boston University.

Etta began her career teaching at The Katharine Gibbs School in Boston. She then worked as an executive secretary for Nixdorf Computer (now Siemens), and Apollo Computer (now Hewlett-Packard), before leaving to become the Administrator for Trinity Evangelical Church, in North Reading, until her retirement.

Etta had endless energy and a big heart. She had a sharp sense of humor and loved to laugh and spread joy. She enjoyed spending time with her family, church family and friends. She always had time for those who reached out to her for counsel or comfort. Above all, she loved God completely. She spent 37 years married to the love of her life and dedicated her life to God after his passing. She is now happy in heaven, reunited with Jesus and loved ones basking in the love of God, who she served with all her heart.

Family members include her loving children, Susan Gibbs Saccardo of North Reading, William Alan Gibbs of Wakefield, her sister, Dorothy Ramsdell of Litchfield, N.H.; her grandchildren Daniel Saccardo and Dahra Pote; her great-grandson, Ernest Jae Saccardo; and her foster daughter, Wendy Mason of Lisbon, Maine.

Her funeral will be held at Trinity Evangelical Church, 105 Haverhill Street, North Reading on Friday, July 10 at 10 a.m. Calling hours will be held at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow Street, North Reading on Thursday, July 9 from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Peabody.

All current COVID-19 protocols and restrictions are in place and funeral home capacity will be limited to a maximum of 50 people at one time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be in her memory to the charity of one’s choice. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit: www.croswellfuneralhome.com.