Margaret W. Schell, 98

Her most important focus was that of a devoted mother

Published April 9, 2020

NORTH READING — Margaret W. (Jackson) Schell, 98, of North Reading, passed away peacefully in her home on April 4, 2020, with her four children by her bedside.

The daughter of the late Victor and Margaret (McElaney) Jackson, she was born in Boston and attended high school at St. Mary’s in Brookline. Margaret was happily married to the late John L. Schell in September 1951 until his passing in 1996. The family moved to North Reading in 1966 and has resided there since. She was a member of St. Theresa’s Church.

Early in her life, Margaret was a factory worker wrapping whoopie pies (by far her favorite). She also worked as a legal secretary and as a bookkeeper. After having children, her primary and most important focus was that of a devoted mother and homemaker.

Margaret is survived by her daughter, Margaret Hendriks and her husband Eugene of Westford and her sons, John Schell of Woburn, Daniel Schell and his wife Marcia of Wilmington and Robert Schell of North Reading. She was the sister of Mary Constantino of Wakefield, Dorothy Barker of Woburn, the late Catherine Stapula, the late Teresa McCarey and the late Victor Jackson. She also leaves behind her 11 grandchildren, Nicole Parmiter and her husband James of Rocky Hill, Conn., Christine Hendriks of Woburn, Jacklyn Tabor and her husband James of Billerica, Robert Schell and his wife Julie of Woburn, John Schell of Las Vegas, Nevada, Brian Schell of Wilmington, Amanda Stasiowski and her husband Jared of North Reading, Jennifer Haupt and her husband Luther of Shamokin, Pennsylvania, Robert Schell of North Reading, Gerard Schell of Pepperell, and Danielle Schell of Manchester, N.H., as well as 15 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the current Covid-19 directives, private funeral services will be held through Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., North Reading. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date. To leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.croswellfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Margaret’s memory to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.