Paul Douglas Anderson, Ph.D., 87

Feb 18, 2021 by jkeating624

U.S. Navy veteran was professor, author

Published February 18, 2021

NORTH READING — Paul Douglas “Doug” Anderson, Ph.D., 87, of North Reading and formerly of Lynnfield, passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021 peacefully surrounded by his family.

He served from 1951 to 1959 in the U.S. Navy as a Marine Medic. Doug retired after 49 years as a professor of Anatomy and Physiology and Biology. He was a published author of several textbooks and study guides.

Doug enjoyed gardening, woodworking, camping and, most of all, spending time with his family. He was a season ticket holder for 30 years of the New England Patriots. After empty nesting, Doug and Bev enjoyed a lot of traveling. Doug was a 48-year resident of Lynnfield and lived in North Reading for the past five years. He was a Eucharistic Minister and Usher for many years at St. Maria Goretti Parish in Lynnfield. He was a member of the Wakefield Retired Men’s Club and was a representative for Lynnfield at Essex Technical Institute.

He is survived by his beloved wife Beverly, with whom he shared 65 years of marriage. He is also survived by his children, Donna and husband Roger, Doug, Dale and husband Leo, Linda and husband Ernie, Kathy and husband Tim, and Lori and husband Jeff. Eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren also survive Doug. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.

There will be a calling hour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., North Reading, prior to his funeral Mass on Saturday, February 20. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Maria Goretti Church, Ave Maria Parish, 112 Chestnut St., Lynnfield, at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to NORD (National Organization for Rare Disorders, Attn: Dept. 5930, P.O. Box 4110, Woburn, MA 01888 or donate@rarediseases.org). To leave an online message of condolence visit www.croswellfuneralhome.com.