Robert J. Russo, 75

Apr 9, 2020 by jkeating624

U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War

NORTH READING — Robert J. Russo, 75, of North Reading, died at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

Born in Chelsea on December 28, 1944, he was the son of the late John D. and Katherine (Mollica) Russo. Robert was a graduate of Everett High School, Class of 1962. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran. He served in the Regular Army and Reserves from 1962 to 1965.

Robert received an associate degree in Business Management from Fisher Junior College. He worked as a General Foreman at Raytheon from 1977 to 1995. He was a Store Manager at Stop & Shop from 1995 to 2012.

He was a member of the North Reading Knights of Columbus and a Past Grand Knight.

Family members include his loving wife of 38 years, Maureen J. McRae; his son, Matthew McRae; his daughters, Tammi J. Magazzu, Rebecca Russo Hill, Lori Ann Russo Federico, Lynda Russo and the late Lisa Russo; his brothers John and Richard Russo, his sister, Karen Russo Griffin; 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Services will be private due to the Covid-19 outbreak. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to: St. Theresa’s Church, 63 Winter Street, North Reading, MA 01864. Arrangements are in the care of the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow Street, North Reading. To leave an online condolence, please visit: www.croswellfuneralhome.com.