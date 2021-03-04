Ronald A. Silva, 82

FREMONT, N.H. — Ronald A. Silva, 82, of Fremont, N.H., formerly of Kingston, N.H. and North Reading, Mass., died Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Exeter Hospital. He was the beloved husband of the late Margaret A. (Kneeland) Silva.

Born in Cambridge, Mass. on October 11, 1938, he was the son of the late Domingos and Marion E. (Brown) Silva. Ron was raised and attended school in North Reading. He later served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves.

Ron worked for many years as a metal machinist for United Machine and Tool in Brentwood. He was a former welder for A.O. Wilson Structural Steel in Cambridge and at one time had owned a donut shop in North Reading.

Ron was a devoted brother, friend and husband, and a very caring and generous person. If a family member or friend needed help, whether it was helping to do a job or with money matters, Ron would be there to lend a hand. He didn’t boast about doing things for others, but did it out of kindness and caring. Ron always looked at life in a hopeful way. He didn’t look back and was never bitter about the past. Ron just took the simple things in life and enjoyed each day as the best he could.

He was a devoted husband to his late wife Maggie who depended on him for her care. They took rides every day, mostly to the beach, where they would sit and enjoy the view and stop along the way for lunch. Ron also loved to fish. In the past he had owned his own lobster boat.

Ron truly loved playing his guitar and would sometimes bring it with him to entertain us when he visited. He and Maggie, along with their friends, looked forward to the outdoor concerts in Hampton every summer. He was helpful in a lot of ways, whether it was an electrical or vehicle issue.

Family members include his loving sister, Florence Forbes of Fremont, N.H.; his sister-in-law, Jacqueline Silva of Derry, N.H.; his brother-in-law, Doug Lipert of Northborough, and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Gerald Brown, Rosalind Arsenault, Dominic and Victor Silva and Marianne Lipert.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 6 from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow Street, North Reading, followed by a funeral service at noon. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the charity of one’s choice. To leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.croswellfuneralhome.com.