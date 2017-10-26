PHOTO: A century of success
Oct 26, 2017 by jkeating624
IN HONOR of the 100th birthday of the L.D. Batchelder School, the Batchelder Parents’ Organization held a sold out Party of the Century at the Hillview and raised $51,191.70 to fund student enrichment activities. On hand for Friday’s check presentation to Principal Sean Killeen (standing at left) and Superintendent Jon Bernard (standing at right) were the members, officers and event coordinators of the BPO as well as the 2017 Auction Committee members and all their children who attend the school. (Al Pereira/Advanced Photo)
Published in the October 26, 2017 edition
