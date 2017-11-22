PHOTO: Final Thanksgiving Day Game
Nov 22, 2017 by jkeating624
THE HORNET FOOTBALL SENIORS have accomplished great things for the gridiron program and will take the field for the final time against Lynnfield on Thanksgiving Day. First row, from left: Joshua Bedell, Matthew Jaroncyk, Nicholas Powell, Thomas Patch, Xavier Scribner, Michael Luciano. Second row: Alec DeGregorio, Kyle Bythrow, Jake Bedell, Jackson DeAngelo, Nicholas Arena, Ryan Edison, Kyle Conley, Kevin Brown. Third row: Timothy Sanger, Lionel Beane, Michael Brown, Daniel Sweeney, Colin Boucher, Kevin Farrelly. (Dan Pawlowski Photo)
Published in the November 22, 2017 edition
