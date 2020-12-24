Transcript’s Neighbor Fund nearly $38,000

Published December 24, 2020

By MAUREEN DOHERTY

NORTH READING — It has been another banner week for the Transcript’s 31st annual Neighbor Helping Neighbor Fund (NHNF) to benefit Christian Community Service (CCS)

An additional 32 donors contributed $5,275 in donations to the NHNF, increasing the current tally to just a smidge under $38,000 on Christmas Eve.

Among those helping us to reach that goal this week were the Mottolo family, who generously donated $1,000, and the folks at Kitty’s Restaurant, who donated $500 once again this year to support the good works of CCS volunteers.

Healthcare workers everywhere were honored for putting themselves on the front lines every day, especially during COVID-19, with an anonymous donation of $250. And a mother from New Hampshire gave a $250 donation in honor of her daughter and three grandchildren as their gift to help their neighbors here in need.

Many more donations were given in memory of special loved ones who names will be familiar to our longtime readers.

Every donation is meaningful no matter the amount. As a 501(c)(3) organization, all donations to CCS are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. CCS is non-denominational and made up of representatives and volunteers from the town’s churches. Assistance is provided confidentially and without regard to religious affiliation, if any.

Every dollar donated to CCS remains in town to help struggling families and individuals make ends meet throughout the year. This year, more than most, the pandemic has placed an additional strain on the finances of those who already have a hard time making ends meet while others seeking help from CCS may have found themselves downsized for the first time, simply due to COVID-19 and a reduction in hours or closures of the businesses where they work, whether temporary or permanent.

CCS runs the town’s Food Pantry year-round and provides Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner baskets to Food Pantry clients, in addition to gifts of warm clothing and special toys at the holidays to the children of its clients. This past weekend, CCS volunteer Penny Esposito thanked the dozens of people in town whose donations made it possible for them to provide all the fixings for a festive Christmas dinner to local 74 families. And CCS volunteer Beth Adams wrapped up another successful “Take a Tag” Christmas gift program, coordinating with dozens of businesses, churches, schools, families and individuals whose donations will ensure that no local children will go without gifts Christmas morning.

The Transcript’s Neighbor Helping Neighbor Fund (NHNF) helps CCS provide emergency financial aid year round to clients with a demonstrated need and pays that assistance directly to the provider of the service. Those accepting financial assistance from CCS must agree to utilize the Food Pantry too, as it is the philosophy of CCS that shopping at the pantry enables clients to save money normally spent on food and household necessities that can then be put it toward other bills in their household budget.

Do something nice, twice

The “do something nice, twice” promotion continues at the Horseshoe Grille, 226 Main St., which offers its patrons a chance to give back to the NHNF. Those who purchase $100 in gift cards to the restaurant during the holiday season are eligible to receive a $20 gift certificate for themselves. However, upon request, proprietors Pat and Kathi Lee will donate the $20 face value of the give-back certificate to the NHNF and CCS. At the conclusion of their holiday gift card sales, the Horseshoe will write a check representing the funds raised, and the Lees will also match those funds. The Transcript will acknowledge the total donation from the challenge when we conclude the fund for the season just after the new year.

How to donate

The Transcript will acknowledge each donation received in print and pass them on to CCS. Those who donate $250 or more will be automatically mailed a tax receipt. CCS provides receipts upon request for donations under $250 if the donor provides a name and address.

Donors are welcome to dedicate their donations to a loved one; simply include a note with your check. And you can be assured that if you wish to remain anonymous your donation will truly remain so as confidentiality is guaranteed both in our handling of donations received and in the way in which donations are handled by CCS.

Please make checks payable to “Christian Community Service” or “CCS,” not to the newspaper. Mail checks to the North Reading Transcript “NHNF” at 26 Albion St., Wakefield, MA 01880. You may also drop off donations in person at our office at the above address in downtown Wakefield (a night drop box is located opposite the front door for contactless donations).

Those who wish to drop off their donation in person closer to home may do so at the North Reading branch of the Reading Cooperative Bank, 170 Park St. (next to Ryer’s Store). Please specify to the bank teller your intention to donate to the Transcript’s “Neighbor Helping Neighbor Fund” to ensure it is recorded on the tally sheet as you would like it to appear in print. The bank forwards these sheets to us for acknowledgement in the newspaper.

Transcript 2020 NHNF donor list, week 5:

• The Mottolo Family— $1,000

• Kitty’s Restaurant— $500

• Yinhua Zhang & Yun Wang— $350

• Given in honor of Healthcare Workers— $250

• In loving memory of Janine Bacigalupo— $250

• Given in honor of my daughter, Christine Macneil, and her children, Nicholas, Duncan & Megan— $250

• From Julie & Eddie Beatrice‚ $250

• In memory of Beth Hall—$200

• John & Joanne Allan— $200

• Dennis & Mary Moore— $200

• Peter & Nancy Zawistowski— $125

• In memory of Richard B. Lynds— $100

• For our Moms— $100

• In loving memory of Norman Baxter— $100

• For Peace ~ Donna & Gary Trentsch— $100

• In loving memory of Dave, Jim & Tom— $100

• Ed & Lori McGrath— $100

• Donald & Doris Henchey— $100

• Given by Joe & Charlene Malek— $100

• Ann Marie & Don Kelliher— $100

• Anonymous rose— $100

• In loving memory of Judith M. Ash— $100

• In memory of Mom & Dad— $100

• From Maggie— $100

• Karen & John Vitale— $75

• Jeff Strong— $50

• No “Christmas Breather” this year— $50

• From: Anonymous Elves— $50

• From Winnie— $50

• Michael & Barbara Celata— $50

• Denise & Tom Lumb— $50

• Anonymous— $25

Week 5 subtotal…………….. — $5,275

Previously acknowledged… — $32,710

New total …………………… — $37,985