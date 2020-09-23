Big Dipper Ice Cream Stand sponsors local fall baseball

Sep 23, 2020 by jkeating624

Published September 23, 2020

NORTH READING — Big Dipper Ice Cream Stand in North Reading is sponsoring a local 12U baseball team. “The Big Dippers” are a combined team of North Reading and Wakefield baseball players ages 11 and 12. The coaches are long time Malden high school friends, Matt Libby (North Reading) and Mike Viselli (Wakefield) who wanted to extend the baseball playing season for these youngsters. Both have years of experience coaching in their respective towns and share a combined appreciation for the fundamentals of baseball while fostering an environment of fun and fair play.

Big Dipper Ice Cream Stand helped these local players by supplying the uniforms, hats, and masks that are now required for all players to wear. All items were printed and sourced locally from Advanced Photo in North Reading.

The 12 players were selected for exhibiting core fundamental traits that would make any parent, coach, or team sponsor proud; Each player loves the game of baseball, is respectful, a good teammate and competitor, and strives to be a better person and player every time he laces up the cleats.

The league was formed through Extra Innings in Middleton and The Big Dippers will compete against teams from Wakefield, Lynnfield, Danvers, Rowley and Everett. This is an excellent way to extend the baseball season for an additional six weeks. Uniforms and hats have been supplied by local vendors with the financial support of sponsor, The Big Dipper Ice Cream.

Games will be played on Sunday mornings with a doubleheader format that started on Sept. 13 and will run through Oct. 18.

“Thanks to the generosity of Buddy from Big Dipper Ice Cream Stand, we were able to greatly reduce the cost for the families involved with the team. Big Dipper is a long time supporter of baseball in North Reading and we wear these uniforms with pride and an appreciation for the support of local businesses,” said Matt Libby.