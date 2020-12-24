North Reading Youth Lacrosse registration is open for spring season

Dec 24, 2020 by jkeating624

Registration fees increase at the end of December

Published December 24, 2020

REGISTRATION remains open for the North Reading Youth Lacrosse 2021 spring season. Visit nryll.org to learn more and sign up. (Courtesy Photo)

North Reading Youth Lacrosse has announced that registration is open for the 2021 spring season. Registration is open for North Reading boys in Kindergarten through 8th grade and for girls in 1st through 8th grade. Practices begin in March and games run from April to June.

The league will also be offering a series of free clinics to town residents prior to the start of the season to sharpen skills for returning players and to introduce the sport to new players. Registration fees increase on Jan. 1 so be sure to sign up early to take advantage of early bird pricing.

Families can visit nryll.org to learn more and sign up. Follow the league on social media for updates and email NRYouthLAX@gmail.com with any questions.