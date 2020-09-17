Not all heroes wear capes

Sep 17, 2020 by jkeating624

Ford adapts programming to suit changing needs during pandemic

Published September 17, 2020

By ALLIE HASTINGS

NORTH READING — Youth Services Director Jennifer Ford has spent the last six months adapting to the “new normal” like the rest of us, and she has taken it upon herself to not only look after her family, but also those in our community who may be feeling most affected by the changes that have resulted from COVID-19.

The mission of North Reading Youth Services (YS) specifically is to allow for the voices of youth to be heard in their local community, and to support students and families of all backgrounds. YS leaders strive to establish youth-driven social and experiential activities, as well as provide opportunities for young adults to become active members of their community. Through these programs, YS aims to help pre-teens and teenagers foster a healthy self-image by encouraging positive decision-making. Socialization, skill-building, mental health, self-care, acceptance and tolerance are a few of their main core values and tenets.

Ford joined YS as the director in April 2018, after spending many years working with and advocating for at-risk youth, in varying facets. Since then, she has worked tirelessly to create an inclusive community for everyone, providing educational tools of assistance and opportunistic experiences for these young adults.

If it were any normal summer, Ford would have hosted the YS annual white-water rafting trip to The Forks, Maine, a three-day/two-night trip which incorporates life- and leadership-building skills into the agenda. Last summer, YS overtly adopted an “un-plugged” theme of living in the moment, a mindset which encompassed a range of activities, such as Geocaching, Improv and trips to the beach.

Unfortunately – like everything else – the original spring and summer plans for Youth Services were uprooted due to COVID-19. As of April 1, all in-person YS programs transitioned to a virtual format. During the month of April, YS offered several activities, including 5th Grade Girls Group, Early Act Club, Mentoring, MS Youth Group, Together Tuesdays, and a virtual viewing on Earth Day of Disney’s movie, “Earth.” Virtual daily check-ins were embedded into the schedule for elementary, middle and high school students.

In May, YS introduced a weekly “Keeping It Real” check-in program for adults, as well as a Walking Audio Book Club, and Youth Action Team (YAT) members met every other Wednesday via Zoom. The Together Tuesdays series – which originally included activities such as cooking, self-care, ironing, and Zumba – was replaced with a weekly virtual basketball game called W-I-N-N-E-R. After much re-evaluation and contemplation, YS took a different approach in June, taking time to focus on cultural celebrations such as Pride Month and Juneteenth while continuing to promote equality and acceptance for all.

Recognizing the need to bring people together while adhering to social distancing protocols, YS diversified its summer programming as much as possible. Honoring their core values of socialization, healing and tolerance, July and August offerings included a youth and parent book club, Lunch Bunch, a self-care series, Together Tuesdays – with modified outdoor games such as Disc Golf, Wiffle ball, water balloon launch and flashlight tag – and virtual YAT meetings.

Fortunately, these programs were well-received by residents of the community, although attendance levels remained very low due to concerns regarding COVID-19. Additionally, Ford aimed to keep youth and their families as connected as possible, sharing uplifting articles and videos on the YS social media platforms, in hopes of providing them with resources and tools on how to stay connected amidst a pandemic.

A sense of belonging

“The one common thread is the deep-rooted need to feel a sense of belonging,” Ford explained. “It is human nature to want to find ‘our place’ and it’s imperative that a place exists for everyone. As Director of Youth Services, I strive to create a safe, accepting, tolerant space for everyone.”

Prior to the pandemic, Ford served on various community boards and committees such as the Youth Action Team (YAT), Community Impact Team (CIT), Social Services Action Team (SSAT), and the Mental Health Subcommittee, amongst countless others. Since joining the YS team in April 2018, Ford has also worked in collaboration with Director of Elder Services Mary Prenney and Director of Veterans’ Services Sue Magner.

Communications conduit

Due to the sudden onset of COVID-19 and the immediate demands that it created, since mid-March of this year, Ford has been serving as a conduit of communication for the North Reading Human Services Departments. Having one point-person, minimized confusion, in hopes of ensuring the needs of the youth in town as well as the elderly and medically compromised were known and being met.

Additionally, she found herself joining a remarkable group of North Reading volunteers – the list of which includes Marci Bailey, Ann Catalano, Rev. Rachel Fisher, Kim Manzelli, and Kristine Pecora – to create “In This Together 01864,” a tag-team committee of people dedicated to running errands and providing PhonePal services to those in our community most affected by the pandemic.

Teams up with Elder Services

Furthermore, Ford supported Prenney and her Elder Services team on an impressive outreach project in July. Elder Services created door hangers for North Reading senior citizens which were decorated with uplifting messages and important community resources. The door hangers, along with face masks neatly packaged into Ziploc bags, were hand-delivered by Elder Services’ staff, Ford, and volunteers to over 1,200 North Reading households.

Ford was among a small group of town employees asked by Town Administrator Michael Gilleberto to assist in providing support during both the June Town Meeting on June 29 and the Special Town Meeting on August 8 by escorting residents to the physically distant seats as well as ensuring adequate distance was maintained between voters while they waited to be checked in by the Town Clerk’s staff.

Since YS had previously engaged in intergenerational events and activities – such as the 2020 Winter Celebration, multiple projects at Peabody Court, and thank you card mailed to veterans – Ford was naturally able to recruit youth volunteers to help in many facets.

“I have always recognized the need to bridge gaps and one of my top priorities has been doing exactly that between our youth and senior citizens. They are our two most vulnerable populations and the benefits of bringing them together are countless,” she remarked.

Previously discussed by the Social Services Action Team (SSAT), Ford initiated and oversaw Project 500 in response to the onset of COVID-19. The initiative focused on the 500-plus North Reading households inhabited by residents 70 years and older who live alone. With the support of a team of volunteers compiled by Ford, which included many high school students and Elder Services staff, individual phone calls were made to each senior citizen to inform them of the services being offered by the group “In This Together 01864.” Youth of all ages were also invited to volunteer for the drive-up community mask distribution event, which occurred at the high school on Saturday, August 22. Another community mask distribution event will be held in the fall.

Fluidity of services to continue

In terms of looking ahead toward the fall, Ford acknowledges that her role as an active member of the community – as well as the services provided by YS – may need to undergo a period of transformation and innovation, as everything depends on the nature of the virus and the fluidity of the current climate. The most important needs she will focus on meeting are connectedness and reassurance.

“I have always seen the world and been able to assess needs through a different lens. I’ve prided myself on filling voids and genuinely considering the needs of all. While time is often wasted trying to jam square pegs into round holes…I’ve created square holes. Meeting the varying needs of youth this fall will definitely require some out-of-the-box thinking,” she said.

Now that the school district has implemented a hybrid plan for the start of the 2020-21 school year, beginning with the first day of school on September 17, tentative plans are starting to be outlined. Beginning in October, YS hopes to again offer mentoring for elementary age-children and middle schoolers, and Ford is exploring the possibility of having local college students provide virtual group academic support to North Reading students. Appropriate modifications will be made to all major YS programs, including the MS Youth Group, 5th Grade Girls Group, Early Act Club and Youth Action Team.

Ford is also hoping to introduce a few pilot programs to YS, such as a virtual high school financial literacy curriculum and a community-wide pen pal initiative. She has been in talks with the leaders of Parks and Recreation and school board administrators to discuss the possibility of partnering more regularly to determine the greatest area of needs.

“These discussions are underway, and stakeholders are very committed to providing some assistance. I’ve been exploring different options to provide some supplemental support for North Reading students and am also considering how YS can play an intricate role in providing remote learning assistance during these difficult times for families,” she stated.

Given the selfless way in which she has dedicated her time to helping various town groups, Ford will continue to think outside the box and discover creative ways to keep the community connected.