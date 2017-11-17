NR gridmen drop consolation round game to Wilmington

Nov 17, 2017

Hornets begin preparation for Thanksgiving

By ANDREW MOUNTER

WILMINGTON — Next door neighbors, the North Reading Hornets and the Wilmington Wildcats met up in high school football for the first time in over a decade last Thursday night at Wilmington High School. The contest could have been considered the third place game in the Division 4 North playoffs, as both teams lost in the semi-final round. So technically speaking, the Wildcats received the bronze medal as they defeated the Green and Gold 21-7.

“It was a tough loss because I felt like we played well the first half,” said North Reading head coach Jeff Wall. “We were hoping to rebound from the close loss the week before. We had opportunities early on but a few untimely penalties killed drives. Our defense played very well in the first half.”

Both defenses were up of the task, as most of the first half remained scoreless until an interception return by Wilmington’s Jason Marquard went over 60 yards for a defensive touchdown, giving the Wildcats a 7-0 lead. This was probably the play of the game as North Reading couldn’t wrestle the momentum back for the rest of the game.

Wilmington would increase their lead to 14-0 with 5:13 left in the third quarter. On their first offensive drive of the second half, the Wilds went 66 yards on five plays, concluding with a 10-yard touchdown from senior captain quarterback Graham Smith to senior wide receiver Mike DuCharme.

Smith and DuCharme would connect again on their ensuing drive, set up by a Hornet turnover. This time, the throw and catch went for 63 yards to put the game away for the Wildcats.

North Reading would not get shut out as freshman quarterback Brian Heffernan found junior Mike Mikula for a 10-yard touchdown. The score was set up by a great 40-yard run by senior running back Jake Bedell. Alex D’Ambrosio kicked the extra point to make it 21-7, with just under nine minutes to go in the game. That score would stand until the scoreboard turned triple zeros.

The back-to-back Cape Ann League Kinney champions are now 6-4 on the 2017 season and are off this week as they prepare for the last game of the year, against another next door neighbor, Lynnfield, for the annual Thanksgiving meeting. Check in for the Thanksgiving game supplement which will appear in the Transcript’s Wednesday Nov. 22 edition.