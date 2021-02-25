Officials disappointed with regional vaccine plan

Feb 25, 2021 by jkeating624

Published February 24, 2021

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — Local officials are disappointed that the state has decided to hit the brakes on giving municipalities doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders informed local health departments in a Feb. 17 letter that the state will no longer be giving cities and towns doses of the COVID-19 vaccine due to supply shortages. The decision was announced the day before people age 65 and older became eligible to be vaccinated.

“As the commonwealth moves forward and as a million residents become eligible, the administration must streamline the vaccine distribution process in anticipation of this challenge and within the confines of limited vaccine supply provided by the federal government,” Sudders stated. “The commonwealth has been receiving approximately 110,000 new first doses each week. High-capacity throughput vaccination available across the commonwealth is important to ensure vaccines do not sit idle. To avoid confusion and increase access, vaccination locations must be available to all residents and not narrowly restricted by geography.”

Sudders noted that almost 95 percent of the state’s population “lives within a 45-minute drive of a mass vaccination site or within 30 minutes of a regional site.”

“This is in addition to the growing number of pharmacies and other retail locations administering doses,” Sudders wrote.

Sudders’ announcement occurred five days after the town held its first COVID-19 clinic in the Lynnfield Middle School gym. Ninety seniors age 75 and older received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine during the clinic.

Fire Chief/Emergency Management Director Glenn Davis told the Villager he was “not surprised” by Sudders’ announcement.

“It allows the state to control the doses and funnel them to the mega sites,” said Davis. “We are disappointed because we have a plan that we tested and implemented that would have allowed the vaccine to be distributed at the local level. It works well, but this decision is beyond our control.”

Town Administrator Rob Dolan agreed.

“From day one, the Select Board has directed our Emergency Management Team to develop initiatives to educate residents and keep us safe,” said Dolan. “Our team has prepared for months for the implementation of vaccines for Lynnfield residents and ran outstanding first responder and 75-plus clinics. Despite this local preparation, the commonwealth of Massachusetts simply cannot get localities and hospitals the number of doses needed and has directed all vaccinations to state-run sites only.”

Sudders stated in the letter that the municipalities that previously held vaccination clinics such as Lynnfield will be receiving second doses. Davis is hopeful that the town will be able to schedule a second clinic next month so that the seniors who received their first dose can get their second.

“I am hoping we will get enough doses to be able to stand up a second clinic on March 13 because that will have been 28 days after the first clinic,” said Davis. “I hope the supply chain allows me to fulfill that plan.”

Davis said that the Emergency Management Team had been planning to host local clinics for the entire community once doses of the vaccine became more readily available.

“That has not been able to happen due to the distribution from the federal government as well as the state,” said Davis. “We are disappointed we can’t do this for the residents of Lynnfield. We will assist our residents in any way possible to help them get vaccinated. That is all we can do right now. It is going to take weeks for the state to get caught up with the demand.”

Dolan concurred with Davis’ point of view.

“With this new state policy, the town of Lynnfield stands ready to assist our residents through this centralized process whether it be assistance with website sign ups or direction to location sites,” said Dolan. “If this policy changes, the Lynnfield Emergency Management Team stands ready.”

While Davis was disappointed the state will no longer be giving municipalities doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, he was pleased the Massachusetts Department of Public Health classified Lynnfield as a “yellow” community for the second straight week on Thursday, Feb. 18.

According to the Office of Emergency Management, there are there are currently 52 active cases of the novel coronavirus in town as of Monday, Feb. 22. There have been 1,000 total cases since the start of the pandemic and 919 people have recovered from the virus. There are currently 12 members of the school community who have tested positive for COVID-19. Tragically, 29 residents have lost their lives to the virus.

“Just like the state’s trends, we are seeing good trending in Lynnfield with the decreasing number in overall positive cases,” said Davis. “We hope that continues through February school vacation. People need to continue to do the right things such as wearing a mask, social distance and avoiding gatherings.”