Okundaye named Boston Herald All-Scholastic

Mar 18, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 18, 2021 edition.

Wakefield Memorial High School senior Brett Okundaye was recently named to the 2021 Boston Herald All-Scholastic team.

Okundaye became a two-time Middlesex League All-Star when he earned the honor for the second consecutive season this year.

Okundaye averaged a double-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 5.5 steals per game over 11 games. He shot 56 percent from the field, the highest FG percentage at Wakefield High in 37 years.

His 5.5 steals per game (55 total) put him on pace to break the single season steals record of 95 set in 20 games in 2003-04 by Andy Foss.

Okundaye was chosen team MVP by his teammates for the second consecutive season.

Okundaye’s two best games of the year came against Burlington on Jan. 27 and Wilmington on Feb. 3.

The senior scored 42 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in a double overtime win over Burlington. His 42 is a Wakefield single game scoring record. Mark Plansky, a former Globe and Herald All-Scholastic, who played for the ‘84-85 Villanova National Champions, had 40 in an overtime win against Newton South when he was a Warrior; that gave Wakefield an EMass Div. 2 title.

Okundaye recorded a triple double of 32 points, 15 rebounds and 11 steals against Wilmington. According to Wakefield head coach Brad Simpson, there hasn’t been a triple double in the last 33 years in Wakefield program history although it is likely that Steven Harrington (Class of ‘88 and current Watertown High boys’ hoop coach) and Plansky (’84) both had triple doubles in their careers at WMHS.