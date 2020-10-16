Olga E. Jacobs, 94

Oct 16, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the October 16, 2020 edition.

WEBSTER, NH — Olga E. Jacobs, 94, a longtime Wakefield resident, died Tuesday, October 13 in Webster, NH.

She was born in Melrose on December 27, 1925 and was the daughter of the late Julius and Christina (Domashowicz) Kanchuga. She was raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1943 and she had been a past member of the First Baptist Church of Wakefield. Mrs. Jacobs was well loved, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

She was the beloved wife of the late Donald C. Jacobs. She was the loving mother of Paula Fanjoy and her husband Roy of Webster, NH, Cheryl Wallace and her husband Richard of La Quinta, CA, and Donald C. Jacobs of Cambridge. She was the grandmother of Adam and his wife Tricia, Scott and his wife Jessica, and Justin and his fiancée Elexas Niessink. She is also survived by great grandchildren: Olivia, Bode, and Brynn; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers and one sister.

A private graveside service will be held at the Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wakefield Senior Center, 30 Converse St., Wakefield, MA 01880.