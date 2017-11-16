Parent University Nov. 18

MELROSE — Don’t forget to register for Parent University which will be held on Saturday, November 18, from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., at the Melrose High School Learning Commons.

Parent and community involvement lead to higher rates of academic success for children. Melrose Parent University is designed to increase caregivers’ ability to support students, and help both caregivers and community members understand current trends in education.

Parent U is a morning of workshops focused on education, parenting, and related topics.The event is free, but registration is required. Babysitting is also available, but you must be pre-registered.

This year’s event features keynote speaker Dr. Christopher Willard, a clinical psychologist and consultant specializing in mindfulness. He will speak about increasing resilience and reducing stress and anxiety for children, teens and families.

Participants may also register for two additional workshops. Topics range from early college planning and saving, to strategies for preventing bullying, to understanding the student perspective.

Parent University is brought to you by the Melrose Education Foundation and Melrose Public Schools. Our keynote speaker sponsored by the Mystic Valley Public Health Coalition and the Melrose Substance Abuse Coalition.

Thank you to our generous local partners: Rockland Trust, Joy Healthy Life, and the Melrose Public Library, as well as our many individual donors, volunteers and Board members.