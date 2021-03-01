Patricia A. Pottle, 76

Mar 1, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 1, 2021 edition.

SAUGUS — Patricia A. “Patti” Pottle, a resident of Saugus, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at the Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital in Haverhill, at the age of 76.

Patti was born in Melrose on March 17, 1944, one of two children of the late Oliver and Marguerite (DelConte) Tarr. She was raised in Wakefield where she graduated from Wakefield High School, Class of 1961. She married the late Bradford H. Pottle on April 19, 1968 and remained in Wakefield for many years until 1980 when they moved to Melrose, and later to Saugus in 1999.

Patti worked as an administrative assistant to the Director of Graduate Studies at Boston University. After attending night school for floral design, she opened her own florist shop, Pottle Florist, on Franklin Street in Melrose. In 1979, after many renovations adhering to historical requirements, Patti moved her florist shop to its second location on Main Street, Melrose. Her beautiful seasonal window displays were enjoyed by her customers and many visitors to the Melrose’s downtown area. Patti and Brad co-owned Pottle Florist in Melrose and additionally opened Hoffman Florist in Boston, which they co-owned for 25 years until Patti’s retirement in 2000.

Patti earned AIFD, CFD and AAF designations and was an active member of the American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD) where she ascended through the ranks and ultimately became the organization’s President in 1994. Later, Patti received the AIFD Special Award of Recognition in 2012 for her leadership and dedication to the floral industry.

Along with Patti’s passion for floral design, she loved all animals. She was a lifelong supporter of many humane societies. Her own dogs, especially her last pup, Mitzi, were very dear to her.

Patti was the beloved wife of the late Bradford H. Pottle with whom she shared 49 years of marriage. She was a caring sister of Wayne Tarr and his wife Maryrose of Wakefield. Caring sister-in-law of the late Nance (Pottle) Hallstrom, and the late Robert Pottle and his surviving wife June of N. Reading. Also lovingly survived by 10 nieces and nephews: Stacy Tarr Connors, Wayne A. Tarr, Nicole Tarr Breslin, Michael Tarr, Christopher Tarr, Craig Hallstrom, Laura Hallstrom Smith, Reba Pottle, Lisa Pottle Bass and Steven Pottle.

Relatives and friends gathered at her gravesite at Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield on February 25, 2021 for a private service in honor and remembrance of Patti’s life. In lieu of donations, and to honor Patti’s memory, please purchase a floral arrangement for a loved one in order to support your local florist during this pandemic.

To leave a message of love and support for the family, please visit: RobinsonFuneralHome.com