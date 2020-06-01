Patricia Connolly, 83

Jun 1, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the June 1, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD – Patricia (Joyce) Connolly, 83, beloved wife of the late William Connolly, passed away peacefully at home on May 27, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Born in Winchester to the late George Joyce and Mary (Malloy) Joyce Riley, she was raised in Everett, and lived her later years in Wakefield. Patricia is survived by her sisters, Joanne Werner of Berlin, Md.; Maureen Malcolm of Boxford; Veronica Brancato of West Peabody; and sister-in-law Mariane Riley of Melrose; and predeceased by brothers, George Joyce and John Riley.

She was the loving mother of Margaret Connolly of Winthrop; Susan Tuminelli and her husband Frank of Wakefield; Patricia Duffy and her husband Brian of Wakefield; and William Connolly and his partner Rick Silva of South Boston. She was the proud grandmother of Kaitlin Camadeco and her husband Michael of Reading; Samantha Flannery and her husband John of Jersey City, N.J.; Kelsey Tuminelli and her partner Dylan Comb of Gloucester; and Nicholas Tuminelli and his wife Lindsey, of Peabody. She was five times a great-grandmother to Cora, Shelby, Johanna, Graham, and Ellis William, and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Patricia loved vacationing at the beach with her extended family and was the biggest fan of her grandchildren during sporting events, even if she didn’t understand how they were played. She was known for her knitting and baking skills. Her family will always remember her through their numerous sweaters and blankets, and Christmas cookie recipes. Patricia was quiet, supportive, caring, private, and above all, loving. She will be dearly missed.

Due to the current circumstances, services are private, and a memorial mass will be held at a later date.