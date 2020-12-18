Patricia M. Sloane, 77

Dec 18, 2020 by Keith Curtis

WAKEFIELD — Patricia Marie Sloane, age 77, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Patricia was born in Denver, Colorado on August 18, 1943, and moved to Massachusetts with her beloved father where she attended and was a graduate of Concord-Carlisle High School in Concord, MA in 1961. Soon after graduation, she met and married her best friend and loving husband of 58 years.

Patricia was a talented artist. Her creativity took many forms such as knitting, sewing, needlepointing, woodworking and painting. Over the years, she was a teacher of crafts and owned two small home-based companies which allowed her to share her beautiful creations. She was a true animal lover and enjoyed many days near the ocean with family and friends.

She is survived by her husband Robert Sloane; son Michael Sloane; daughters Robin Sampson, Karin Sloane; son-in-law Wayne Sampson; daughter-in-law Coleen Sloane, and her grandchildren Kelly Adams and Thomas Sampson.

A private family memorial will be held at McDonald Funeral Home in Wakefield, MA.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Patricia can be made to the MGH/North Shore Cancer Center, Danvers, MA.