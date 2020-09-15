Paul A. Richard, 74

Sep 15, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the September 15, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Paul A. Richard, 74, a longtime Wakefield resident, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

Born in Lynn on March 2, 1946, he was the son of the late Emmanuel and Jeanne (Melanson) Richard.

Paul was raised in Stoneham, attended St. Patrick School and was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School in Lynn. He went on to receive his bachelor’s degree from Boston University, where he was also a member of the hockey team. Upon graduating, Paul began working in the insurance industry. He enjoyed a long career as a claim adjuster for Chubb Insurance, from where he retired.

Paul also coached hockey, returning to St. Mary’s as assistant coach. He also was an avid golfer and enjoyed after-work leagues at Unicorn Golf Course in Stoneham and Mount Hood in Melrose. He and his wife enjoyed a beautiful marriage, sharing beach days in Salisbury and Nahant, time outdoors on their beloved deck, and attending plenty of live concerts. Above all, he loved spending time with his friends, family, and grandchildren.

He was the beloved husband of Beverly (Spaulding) Richard. He was the loving father of Brian Richard and his wife Christine of Holden, Michael Richard and his wife Katherine of Amesbury, and Matthew Richard and his wife Jessica of Lowell. He was the adoring “Grampy” of Jason, Emma, Carter, Cameron, Benjamin, Abigail, Sophie and Gage. He was the brother of Donald Richard and his wife Sandy, Charlene Curtis and her husband Paul “Larry” and Denise Thompson, all of N.H. He was the brother-in-law of George Spaulding and his wife Rebecca of Wash. and Vivian Puleo of Stoneham.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated in Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, 1155 Main St., Wakefield on Thursday at 11 a.m. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave, Wakefield on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m.